Kawagoe Green Cross - Middle Course

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3134 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3134 yards
Blue 36 2937 yards
White 36 2735 yards
Red 36 2399 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle/North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 71.1/121 372 355 170 503 197 509 148 339 541 3134 6149
Blue M: 69.2/117 354 333 148 480 177 479 131 317 518 2937 5775
White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 336 319 129 446 159 445 112 289 500 2735 5376
Red W: 66.9/109 290 279 107 408 107 413 77 256 462 2399 4699
Handicap 2 8 10 4 12 14 6 16 18
Par 4 4 3 5 3 5 3 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "K. Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, JCB, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

