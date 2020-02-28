Kawagoe Green Cross - North Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 3015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|35
|3015 yards
|Blue
|36
|2838 yards
|White
|36
|2641 yards
|Red
|36
|2300 yards
Scorecard for Middle/North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 71.1/121
|372
|355
|170
|503
|197
|509
|148
|339
|541
|3134
|6149
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|354
|333
|148
|480
|177
|479
|131
|317
|518
|2937
|5775
|White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|336
|319
|129
|446
|159
|445
|112
|289
|500
|2735
|5376
|Red W: 66.9/109
|290
|279
|107
|408
|107
|413
|77
|256
|462
|2399
|4699
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "K. Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, JCB, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
