Northern Country Club Nishikigahara Course - Sakura

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3153 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Northern Country Club Nishikigahara Course - Primrose.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3153 yards
White 36 2990 yards
Red 36 2300 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

