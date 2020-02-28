BRG Kings Island Golf Resort - Kings Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7218 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7218 yards
|Gold
|72
|6644 yards
|White
|72
|6041 yards
|Pink
|72
|5260 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
