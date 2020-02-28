Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

BRG Kings Island Golf Resort - Kings Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7218 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7218 yards
Gold 72 6644 yards
White 72 6041 yards
Pink 72 5260 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2018
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (2018)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Reviews

Nearby Courses
King's Island GC - Mountainview: #9
BRG Kings Island Golf Resort - Mountainview Course
Son Tay, Ha Noi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
King's Island GC - Lakeside: #14
BRG Kings Island Golf Resort - Lakeside Course
Son Tay, Ha Noi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix Golf Resort - Dragon: #1
Phoenix Golf Resort - Dragon Course
Luong Son, Hoa Binh
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix Golf Resort
Phoenix Golf Resort - Phoenix Course
Luong Son, Hoa Binh
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix Golf Resort
Phoenix Golf Resort - Masters Course
Luong Son, Hoa Binh
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hilltop Valley GC
Hilltop Valley Golf Club
Dân Hạ, Hoa Binh
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club - Sky Course
Van Son Lake, Hanoi
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Sky Lake R & GC - Lake: #14
Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club - Lake Course
Van Son Lake, Hanoi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dam Vac GCC
Dam Vac Golf & Country Club
Vinh Yen, Vinh Phuc
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai Lai Star Golf & Country Club
Ngoc Thanh, Vinh Phuc
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanoi GC: Clubhouse
Hanoi Golf Club - A/B
Minh Tri, Hanoi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanoi Golf Club - B/C
Minh Tri, Hanoi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

