Hilltop Valley Golf Club - C/B
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6814 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6814 yards
|72.1
|121
|Blue
|71
|6279 yards
|69.7
|119
|White
|71
|5618 yards
|68.2
|115
|White (W)
|71
|5618 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|71
|4640 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Hoa Binh | C-B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/121
|345
|432
|299
|416
|121
|525
|325
|402
|372
|3237
|332
|453
|528
|214
|372
|398
|493
|185
|602
|3577
|6814
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|316
|408
|279
|364
|121
|477
|287
|381
|361
|2994
|321
|416
|508
|198
|315
|352
|431
|172
|572
|3285
|6279
|White M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|277
|367
|237
|338
|107
|442
|268
|280
|305
|2621
|298
|350
|472
|155
|292
|322
|410
|159
|539
|2997
|5618
|Red W: 65.9/107
|237
|309
|196
|291
|70
|399
|237
|261
|286
|2286
|253
|292
|432
|97
|199
|172
|293
|132
|484
|2354
|4640
|Handicap
|16
|2
|14
|6
|18
|10
|12
|4
|8
|13
|1
|5
|11
|15
|7
|17
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
|Handicap (W)
|16
|2
|14
|6
|18
|10
|12
|4
|8
|9
|15
|1
|3
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Fairways Plateau Grass
Greens Sunday MiniVerde Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect IMG Worldwide (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
