Hilltop Valley Golf Club - C/B

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6814 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6814 yards 72.1 121
Blue 71 6279 yards 69.7 119
White 71 5618 yards 68.2 115
White (W) 71 5618 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 71 4640 yards 65.9 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hoa Binh | C-B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.1/121 345 432 299 416 121 525 325 402 372 3237 332 453 528 214 372 398 493 185 602 3577 6814
Blue M: 69.7/119 316 408 279 364 121 477 287 381 361 2994 321 416 508 198 315 352 431 172 572 3285 6279
White M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 277 367 237 338 107 442 268 280 305 2621 298 350 472 155 292 322 410 159 539 2997 5618
Red W: 65.9/107 237 309 196 291 70 399 237 261 286 2286 253 292 432 97 199 172 293 132 484 2354 4640
Handicap 16 2 14 6 18 10 12 4 8 13 1 5 11 15 7 17 9 3
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 35 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 71
Handicap (W) 16 2 14 6 18 10 12 4 8 9 15 1 3 13 7 11 17 5

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Fairways Plateau Grass
Greens Sunday MiniVerde Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect IMG Worldwide (2019)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

