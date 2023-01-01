Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Hilltop Valley Golf Club - C/A

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6568 yards
Slope 119
Rating 71.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 70 6568 yards 71.1 119
Blue 70 6024 yards 68.7 117
White 70 5209 yards 64.1 107
White (W) 70 5209 yards 65.1 109
Red (W) 70 4472 yards 64.9 105
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.1/119 345 432 299 416 121 525 325 402 372 3237 357 169 580 455 221 572 325 181 471 3331 6568
Blue M: 68.7/117 316 408 279 364 121 477 287 381 361 2994 337 148 547 422 180 528 298 172 398 3030 6024
White M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109 277 367 237 338 107 442 268 280 305 2621 275 113 427 379 125 486 277 158 348 2588 5209
Red W: 64.9/105 237 309 196 291 70 399 237 261 286 2286 255 77 359 290 106 466 228 103 302 2186 4472
Handicap 16 2 14 6 18 10 12 4 8 9 15 1 3 13 7 11 17 5
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 35 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Fairways Plateau Grass
Greens Sunday MiniVerde Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect IMG Worldwide (2019)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

