Hilltop Valley Golf Club - C/A
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6568 yards
Slope 119
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|70
|6568 yards
|71.1
|119
|Blue
|70
|6024 yards
|68.7
|117
|White
|70
|5209 yards
|64.1
|107
|White (W)
|70
|5209 yards
|65.1
|109
|Red (W)
|70
|4472 yards
|64.9
|105
Scorecard for Hoa Binh | C-A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.1/119
|345
|432
|299
|416
|121
|525
|325
|402
|372
|3237
|357
|169
|580
|455
|221
|572
|325
|181
|471
|3331
|6568
|Blue M: 68.7/117
|316
|408
|279
|364
|121
|477
|287
|381
|361
|2994
|337
|148
|547
|422
|180
|528
|298
|172
|398
|3030
|6024
|White M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109
|277
|367
|237
|338
|107
|442
|268
|280
|305
|2621
|275
|113
|427
|379
|125
|486
|277
|158
|348
|2588
|5209
|Red W: 64.9/105
|237
|309
|196
|291
|70
|399
|237
|261
|286
|2286
|255
|77
|359
|290
|106
|466
|228
|103
|302
|2186
|4472
|Handicap
|16
|2
|14
|6
|18
|10
|12
|4
|8
|9
|15
|1
|3
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Fairways Plateau Grass
Greens Sunday MiniVerde Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect IMG Worldwide (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
