Sun Hills Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6726 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6726 yards
|Back
|72
|6360 yards
|Regular
|72
|6084 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5590 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1991) Gary Linn (1991) Donald Knott (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout