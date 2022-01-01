Tochigi Prefectural Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6609 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/RG
|72
|6609 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/LG
|72
|6305 yards
|Reg/RG
|72
|6104 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/LG
|72
|5820 yards
|Ladies/RG
|72
|5217 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/LG
|72
|4935 yards
Scorecard for Tochigi Kenmin Public Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|562
|332
|185
|393
|525
|185
|377
|403
|351
|3313
|358
|214
|368
|358
|547
|361
|361
|217
|512
|3296
|6609
|White M: 70.7/121
|537
|320
|169
|360
|500
|162
|349
|376
|331
|3104
|325
|159
|346
|334
|514
|340
|330
|173
|479
|3000
|6104
|Red W: 67.1/113
|483
|263
|145
|279
|419
|135
|297
|300
|276
|2597
|292
|110
|302
|314
|449
|306
|306
|122
|419
|2620
|5217
|Handicap
|3
|15
|11
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|9
|14
|8
|4
|18
|2
|16
|12
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers
Reviews
