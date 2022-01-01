Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tochigi Prefectural Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6609 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/RG 72 6609 yards 73.1 123
Back/LG 72 6305 yards
Reg/RG 72 6104 yards 70.7 121
Reg/LG 72 5820 yards
Ladies/RG 72 5217 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/LG 72 4935 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tochigi Kenmin Public Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 562 332 185 393 525 185 377 403 351 3313 358 214 368 358 547 361 361 217 512 3296 6609
White M: 70.7/121 537 320 169 360 500 162 349 376 331 3104 325 159 346 334 514 340 330 173 479 3000 6104
Red W: 67.1/113 483 263 145 279 419 135 297 300 276 2597 292 110 302 314 449 306 306 122 419 2620 5217
Handicap 3 15 11 1 7 13 17 5 9 14 8 4 18 2 16 12 6 10
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
New Central GC
New Central Golf Club - North/Middle Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Central GC
New Central Golf Club - South/North Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Central GC: Clubhouse
New Central Golf Club - Middle/South Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya Garden GC
Utsunomiya Garden Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - East Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Utsunomiya GC
JGM Utsunomiya Golf Club
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya CC
Utsunomiya Country Club - Middle/North Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinonome GC
Shinonome Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya CC
Utsunomiya Country Club - South/North Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasakizuka GC - Katsuragi: #6
Murasakizuka Golf Club - Ujiie/Katsuragi Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - West Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasakizuka GC - Saotome: #1
Murasakizuka Golf Club - Katsuragi/Saotome Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me