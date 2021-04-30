JGM Utsunomiya Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6664 yards
Slope 120
Rating 71.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6664 yards
|71.3
|120
|Blue/Regular
|72
|6364 yards
|70.0
|119
|White/Front
|72
|5977 yards
|68.2
|116
|Gold/Senior
|72
|5411 yards
|65.6
|114
|Red/Ladies
|72
|5092 yards
|64.0
|113
|Pink/Ladies
|72
|4070 yards
|59.4
|105
Scorecard for Utsunomiya Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.3/120
|428
|557
|175
|348
|382
|190
|376
|487
|447
|3390
|410
|321
|515
|403
|204
|374
|197
|318
|532
|3274
|6664
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|414
|533
|162
|336
|382
|170
|357
|467
|432
|3253
|388
|321
|497
|373
|185
|336
|178
|318
|515
|3111
|6364
|White M: 68.2/116
|387
|512
|151
|315
|361
|145
|337
|435
|411
|3054
|364
|307
|469
|354
|156
|336
|165
|283
|489
|2923
|5977
|Gold M: 65.6/114
|351
|455
|119
|278
|343
|131
|314
|404
|365
|2760
|319
|276
|424
|333
|138
|306
|139
|251
|465
|2651
|5411
|Red W: 67.1/113
|323
|430
|119
|278
|327
|104
|281
|369
|352
|2583
|319
|276
|398
|333
|107
|265
|139
|251
|421
|2509
|5092
|Pink W: 66.1/105
|265
|373
|119
|244
|262
|104
|194
|286
|233
|2080
|264
|222
|305
|240
|107
|220
|70
|193
|369
|1990
|4070
|Handicap
|5
|1
|3
|17
|9
|15
|13
|11
|7
|4
|18
|8
|12
|10
|2
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout