JGM Utsunomiya Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6664 yards
Slope 120
Rating 71.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6664 yards 71.3 120
Blue/Regular 72 6364 yards 70.0 119
White/Front 72 5977 yards 68.2 116
Gold/Senior 72 5411 yards 65.6 114
Red/Ladies 72 5092 yards 64.0 113
Pink/Ladies 72 4070 yards 59.4 105
Scorecard for Utsunomiya Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.3/120 428 557 175 348 382 190 376 487 447 3390 410 321 515 403 204 374 197 318 532 3274 6664
Blue M: 70.0/119 414 533 162 336 382 170 357 467 432 3253 388 321 497 373 185 336 178 318 515 3111 6364
White M: 68.2/116 387 512 151 315 361 145 337 435 411 3054 364 307 469 354 156 336 165 283 489 2923 5977
Gold M: 65.6/114 351 455 119 278 343 131 314 404 365 2760 319 276 424 333 138 306 139 251 465 2651 5411
Red W: 67.1/113 323 430 119 278 327 104 281 369 352 2583 319 276 398 333 107 265 139 251 421 2509 5092
Pink W: 66.1/105 265 373 119 244 262 104 194 286 233 2080 264 222 305 240 107 220 70 193 369 1990 4070
Handicap 5 1 3 17 9 15 13 11 7 4 18 8 12 10 2 14 16 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

