Carey Island Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6689 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6689 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1930
Architect Ted Parslow
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shah Alam, Selangor
Public/Resort
Shah Alam, Selangor
Public/Resort
Shah Alam, Selangor
Public/Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout