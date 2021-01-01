Niseko Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6805 yards
|Blue
|72
|6306 yards
|White
|72
|5833 yards
|Red
|72
|5072 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season April 18th - November 8th
Architect Arnold Palmer (1986) Robert Walker (1986)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / Diners / VISA / UC / AMEX / Saison / MC / DC / UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout