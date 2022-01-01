Windsor Great Peak of Toya Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6216 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6216 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg
|71
|5861 yards
|69.2
|117
|Reg (W)
|71
|5861 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Windsor Great Peak of Toya
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|536
|188
|385
|180
|385
|288
|409
|510
|255
|3136
|400
|360
|480
|220
|350
|160
|380
|408
|322
|3080
|6216
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|514
|172
|366
|172
|350
|275
|372
|489
|255
|2965
|395
|349
|473
|186
|328
|148
|352
|392
|273
|2896
|5861
|Handicap
|9
|15
|1
|17
|7
|11
|5
|3
|13
|8
|2
|4
|18
|12
|16
|10
|6
|14
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass, Perennial Ryegrass, Tall Fescue Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
