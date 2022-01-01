Windsor Great Peak of Toya Golf Course in Toyako, Hokkaido, Japan | GolfPass
Windsor Great Peak of Toya Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6216 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6216 yards 70.7 121
Reg 71 5861 yards 69.2 117
Reg (W) 71 5861 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Windsor Great Peak of Toya
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 536 188 385 180 385 288 409 510 255 3136 400 360 480 220 350 160 380 408 322 3080 6216
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 514 172 366 172 350 275 372 489 255 2965 395 349 473 186 328 148 352 392 273 2896 5861
Handicap 9 15 1 17 7 11 5 3 13 8 2 4 18 12 16 10 6 14
Par 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass, Perennial Ryegrass, Tall Fescue Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

