Hanazono Golf Niseko
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7003 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7003 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6656 yards
|White
|72
|6203 yards
|Gold
|72
|5843 yards
|Red
|72
|5056 yards
Scorecard for Hanazono Golf Niseko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|392
|164
|367
|421
|507
|440
|407
|211
|548
|3457
|380
|164
|442
|421
|528
|452
|558
|214
|387
|3546
|7003
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|379
|164
|367
|404
|475
|400
|385
|190
|523
|3287
|362
|164
|412
|390
|500
|417
|538
|201
|360
|3344
|6631
|White M: 70.7/121
|353
|138
|330
|382
|450
|376
|359
|181
|499
|3068
|348
|146
|393
|363
|475
|387
|501
|177
|321
|3111
|6179
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|336
|130
|309
|370
|436
|336
|349
|143
|490
|2899
|348
|134
|375
|338
|461
|373
|436
|141
|288
|2894
|5793
|Red W: 67.1/113
|292
|95
|271
|326
|382
|334
|257
|113
|475
|2545
|334
|105
|305
|226
|415
|351
|380
|141
|288
|2545
|5090
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Fairways Kentucky Blue Grass
Greens Creeping Bent Penncross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC, VISA, UC, MC, Union Pay
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
