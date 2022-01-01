Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hanazono Golf Niseko

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7003 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7003 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6656 yards
White 72 6203 yards
Gold 72 5843 yards
Red 72 5056 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanazono Golf Niseko
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 392 164 367 421 507 440 407 211 548 3457 380 164 442 421 528 452 558 214 387 3546 7003
Blue M: 73.1/123 379 164 367 404 475 400 385 190 523 3287 362 164 412 390 500 417 538 201 360 3344 6631
White M: 70.7/121 353 138 330 382 450 376 359 181 499 3068 348 146 393 363 475 387 501 177 321 3111 6179
Gold M: 69.2/117 336 130 309 370 436 336 349 143 490 2899 348 134 375 338 461 373 436 141 288 2894 5793
Red W: 67.1/113 292 95 271 326 382 334 257 113 475 2545 334 105 305 226 415 351 380 141 288 2545 5090
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 11 5 17 10 16 4 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Fairways Kentucky Blue Grass
Greens Creeping Bent Penncross Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC, VISA, UC, MC, Union Pay
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Niseko GC
Niseko Golf Course
Niseko, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
A-Brand Golf - Aveland GC
A-Brand Golf - Aveland Golf Course
Yoichi, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasson GC
Sasson Golf Club
Otaru, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me