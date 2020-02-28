Atema Plateau Resort - Bernatio Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mike Poellot (1996) Brian Costello
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, UFJ, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Clothes suitable for golf. No T-shirts & jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout