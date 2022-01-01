Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Gold Echigoyuzawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6870 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6420 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6420 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold Echigoyuzawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 175 505 360 175 450 385 460 565 3455 370 590 415 330 415 195 570 200 330 3415 6870
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 360 165 450 350 150 430 370 400 535 3210 350 570 385 320 390 180 525 185 305 3210 6420
Handicap 15 13 9 3 17 5 1 11 7 14 2 16 12 10 6 8 4 18
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Internet Access

Available Activities

Skiing

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Minakami Kogen GC - Sky: #15
Minakami Kogen Golf Course - Sky
Minakami, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Minakami Kogen GC - Forest: #3
Minakami Kogen Golf Course - Forest
Minakami, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atema Plateau Resort - Bernatio GC
Atema Plateau Resort - Bernatio Golf Course
Tokamachi, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokamachi CC
Tokamachi Country Club - Naeba Course
Tokamachi, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokamachi CC: Clubhouse
Tokamachi Country Club - Azalea Course
Tokamachi, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokamachi CC
Tokamachi Country Club - Shinano Course
Tokamachi, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me