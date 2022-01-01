Gold Echigoyuzawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6870 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6420 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6420 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Gold Echigoyuzawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|175
|505
|360
|175
|450
|385
|460
|565
|3455
|370
|590
|415
|330
|415
|195
|570
|200
|330
|3415
|6870
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|165
|450
|350
|150
|430
|370
|400
|535
|3210
|350
|570
|385
|320
|390
|180
|525
|185
|305
|3210
|6420
|Handicap
|15
|13
|9
|3
|17
|5
|1
|11
|7
|14
|2
|16
|12
|10
|6
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Internet Access
Available ActivitiesSkiing
Reviews
Course Layout