Minakami Kogen Golf Course - Sky
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6875 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6875 yards
|White
|72
|6425 yards
|Silver
|72
|5988 yards
|Red
|72
|5098 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
