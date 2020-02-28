Zuien Country Club - Eniwa Course
Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7050 yards
|Regular
|72
|6606 yards
|Gold
|72
|6048 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5316 yards
Year Built 1990
Architect Kentaro Sato
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UC, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Restaurant
Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
