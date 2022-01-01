Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Gold Sapporo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6703 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6703 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6479 yards
Regular/A 72 6378 yards 71.8 121
Regular/B 72 6166 yards
Senior/A 72 5913 yards 69.2 117
Senior/B 72 5707 yards
Ladies/A 72 5056 yards 70.3 113
Ladies/B 72 4852 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 541 308 197 377 535 392 405 173 400 3328 409 185 387 406 379 517 160 432 500 3375 6703
Regular M: 71.8/121 525 292 180 357 519 372 387 155 381 3168 388 170 367 390 360 500 148 405 482 3210 6378
Senior M: 69.2/117 503 292 143 312 519 346 369 155 306 2945 335 170 357 364 351 446 148 315 482 2968 5913
Ladies W: 70.3/113 465 292 113 262 449 282 299 115 284 2561 263 127 302 322 311 400 96 277 397 2495 5056
Handicap 7 17 13 5 11 1 9 15 3 6 16 12 4 14 10 18 2 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November
Architect Hideo Takemura (1973) Kokichi Yasuda (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, UFJ, AMEX, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

