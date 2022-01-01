Gold Sapporo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6703 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6703 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6479 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6378 yards
|71.8
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6166 yards
|Senior/A
|72
|5913 yards
|69.2
|117
|Senior/B
|72
|5707 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5056 yards
|70.3
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|4852 yards
Scorecard for Gold Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|541
|308
|197
|377
|535
|392
|405
|173
|400
|3328
|409
|185
|387
|406
|379
|517
|160
|432
|500
|3375
|6703
|Regular M: 71.8/121
|525
|292
|180
|357
|519
|372
|387
|155
|381
|3168
|388
|170
|367
|390
|360
|500
|148
|405
|482
|3210
|6378
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|503
|292
|143
|312
|519
|346
|369
|155
|306
|2945
|335
|170
|357
|364
|351
|446
|148
|315
|482
|2968
|5913
|Ladies W: 70.3/113
|465
|292
|113
|262
|449
|282
|299
|115
|284
|2561
|263
|127
|302
|322
|311
|400
|96
|277
|397
|2495
|5056
|Handicap
|7
|17
|13
|5
|11
|1
|9
|15
|3
|6
|16
|12
|4
|14
|10
|18
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November
Architect Hideo Takemura (1973) Kokichi Yasuda (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, UFJ, AMEX, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Resort/Public
Course Layout