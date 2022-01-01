Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

The North Country Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7093 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7093 yards 74.2 131
Champion (W) 72 7093 yards 81.0
Back 72 6553 yards 71.5 123
Back (W) 72 6553 yards 78.2
Regular 72 6040 yards 69.4 121
Regular (W) 72 6040 yards 75.2 123
Front 72 5348 yards 65.6
Front (W) 72 5348 yards 71.2 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The North Country Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 431 193 574 412 346 422 158 437 567 3540 452 426 216 540 378 414 184 392 536 3538 7078
Blue M: 73.1/123 398 172 542 381 315 372 132 407 533 3252 429 403 196 528 351 385 145 358 506 3301 6553
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 365 151 508 352 280 341 110 373 493 2973 398 367 169 501 338 372 121 328 473 3067 6040
Red W: 67.1/113 336 122 423 310 240 296 84 316 464 2591 374 321 152 463 306 319 110 293 419 2757 5348
Handicap 13 17 11 1 3 9 7 5 15 10 16 18 2 12 6 8 4 14
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Architect Isao Aoki (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Zuien CC - Eniwa
Zuien Country Club - Eniwa Course
Eniwa, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Shamrock CC: #10
Shamrock Country Club
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsura GC
Katsura Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eniwa CC - Mashu: #3
Eniwa Country Club - Akan/Mashu Course
Eniwa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eniwa CC - Shikotsu: #1
Eniwa Country Club - Shikotsu/Mashu Course
Eniwa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eniwa CC - Akan: #2
Eniwa Country Club - Shikotsu/Akan Course
Eniwa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #2
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri/Kamui Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gozensui GC
Gozensui Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido River Hill GC: #12
Hokkaido River Hill Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Nispa: #8
Nidom Classic - Nispa Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Sekirei Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #6
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika/Ashiri Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me