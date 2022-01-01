The North Country Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7093 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7093 yards
|74.2
|131
|Champion (W)
|72
|7093 yards
|81.0
|Back
|72
|6553 yards
|71.5
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6553 yards
|78.2
|Regular
|72
|6040 yards
|69.4
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6040 yards
|75.2
|123
|Front
|72
|5348 yards
|65.6
|Front (W)
|72
|5348 yards
|71.2
|113
Scorecard for The North Country Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|431
|193
|574
|412
|346
|422
|158
|437
|567
|3540
|452
|426
|216
|540
|378
|414
|184
|392
|536
|3538
|7078
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|398
|172
|542
|381
|315
|372
|132
|407
|533
|3252
|429
|403
|196
|528
|351
|385
|145
|358
|506
|3301
|6553
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|365
|151
|508
|352
|280
|341
|110
|373
|493
|2973
|398
|367
|169
|501
|338
|372
|121
|328
|473
|3067
|6040
|Red W: 67.1/113
|336
|122
|423
|310
|240
|296
|84
|316
|464
|2591
|374
|321
|152
|463
|306
|319
|110
|293
|419
|2757
|5348
|Handicap
|13
|17
|11
|1
|3
|9
|7
|5
|15
|10
|16
|18
|2
|12
|6
|8
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Architect Isao Aoki (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Reviews
Course Layout