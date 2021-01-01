Home / Courses / Europe / Russia

Gelendzhik Golf Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6311 meters
Slope 145
Rating 74.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6311 meters 74.6 145
Gold 72 5694 meters 70.9 136
Silver 72 5269 meters 68.2 131
Red 72 4462 meters 68.9 126
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Gelendzhik Golf Rezort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.6/145 432 199 431 444 572 375 386 177 513 3529 404 206 378 358 392 484 516 210 425 3373 6902
Gold M: 70.9/136 393 153 392 401 519 340 328 153 474 3153 388 182 341 324 329 484 460 194 372 3074 6227
Silver M: 68.2/131 W: 74.5/136 393 141 381 392 449 331 318 131 435 2971 329 159 329 324 271 443 401 179 361 2796 5767
Red M: 64.0/114 W: 68.9/126 335 128 252 357 417 253 273 100 401 2516 273 126 255 250 241 400 358 151 312 2366 4882
Handicap 5 15 11 1 3 9 13 17 7 12 18 14 4 2 10 6 16 8
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dave Thomas (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course

Stay & Play Offers

Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
Travel Offers
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
From $655
Mid Pines Golf Course
Travel Offers
March Into Mid Pines
From $225
Featured Content
1999 US Open - Final Round
Articles
This iconic tournament trinket, up for bid, is a Cool Golf Thing
THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews
Articles
Breaking down the PGA Tour's Florida Swing
University of Texas Golf Club
Articles
The 10 best days on your golf calendar
World Golf Village
Articles
Ultimate Value: The best golf season in Jacksonville
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me