Gelendzhik Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6311 meters
Slope 145
Rating 74.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6311 meters
|74.6
|145
|Gold
|72
|5694 meters
|70.9
|136
|Silver
|72
|5269 meters
|68.2
|131
|Red
|72
|4462 meters
|68.9
|126
Scorecard for Gelendzhik Golf Rezort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.6/145
|432
|199
|431
|444
|572
|375
|386
|177
|513
|3529
|404
|206
|378
|358
|392
|484
|516
|210
|425
|3373
|6902
|Gold M: 70.9/136
|393
|153
|392
|401
|519
|340
|328
|153
|474
|3153
|388
|182
|341
|324
|329
|484
|460
|194
|372
|3074
|6227
|Silver M: 68.2/131 W: 74.5/136
|393
|141
|381
|392
|449
|331
|318
|131
|435
|2971
|329
|159
|329
|324
|271
|443
|401
|179
|361
|2796
|5767
|Red M: 64.0/114 W: 68.9/126
|335
|128
|252
|357
|417
|253
|273
|100
|401
|2516
|273
|126
|255
|250
|241
|400
|358
|151
|312
|2366
|4882
|Handicap
|5
|15
|11
|1
|3
|9
|13
|17
|7
|12
|18
|14
|4
|2
|10
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dave Thomas (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Featured Content
Course Layout