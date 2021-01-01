Home / Courses / Asia / India / Gujarat

Kensafari Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3100 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 3100 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Kensafari Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 67.0/115 407 135 154 155 131 177 306 354 256 2075 4150
White M: 64.0/107 389 120 139 125 109 161 221 325 236 1825 3650
Red W: 63.0/105 374 110 209 105 103 150 186 306 222 1765 3530
Handicap 3 17 11 15 9 5 1 13 7
Par 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 31 62

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Architect Bob Hunt (2016)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Kensafari Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

