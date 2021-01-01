Kensafari Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3100 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|3100 yards
Scorecard for Kensafari Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 67.0/115
|407
|135
|154
|155
|131
|177
|306
|354
|256
|2075
|4150
|White M: 64.0/107
|389
|120
|139
|125
|109
|161
|221
|325
|236
|1825
|3650
|Red W: 63.0/105
|374
|110
|209
|105
|103
|150
|186
|306
|222
|1765
|3530
|Handicap
|3
|17
|11
|15
|9
|5
|1
|13
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Bob Hunt (2016)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Kensafari Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Course Layout