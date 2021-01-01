Golf Park Lhotka
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Architect Jonathan Davison (2020)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsMinigolf
Reviews
