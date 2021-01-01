Home / Courses / Europe / Czech Republic / Olomouc

Golf Park Lhotka

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Architect Jonathan Davison (2020)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

Minigolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
GC Ostrava
Golf Club Ostrava
Ostrava, Moravia-Silesia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Park Golf Club Ostrava
Park Golf Club TJ Mittal Ostrava
Šilheřovicích, Moravia-Silesia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zamecky Golf Club Kravare: #2
Zamecky Golf Club Kravare
Kravaře, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lipiny Golf Resort - Championship: #8
Lipiny Golf Resort - Championship Course
Karviná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lipiny Golf Resort - Public: #5
Lipiny Golf Resort - Public Course
Karviná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hukvaldy GC
Hukvaldy Golf Club
Hukvaldy, Moravia-Silesia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ropice GC
Ropice Golf Course
Ropice, Moravia-Silesia
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
Travel Offers
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
From $655
Mid Pines Golf Course
Travel Offers
March Into Mid Pines
From $225
Featured Content
Augusta National - 12th hole
Articles
Flipping the script: Augusta National among many courses to reverse nines through the years
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
Articles
Can you really replicate the holes of Augusta National? These courses have tried
Portmarnock Golf Club - yellow course
Articles
The 9 best 'bonus' nines in golf
pga-national-staples-5a.jpg
Articles
This unorthodox suggested tee area is a Cool Golf Thing
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me