Ropice Golf Course - Steel/Iron
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland/Links
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6658 yards
|73.1
|133
|White
|72
|6237 yards
|70.9
|130
|Yellow
|72
|5865 yards
|68.8
|127
|Blue (W)
|72
|5549 yards
|73.3
|129
|Red (W)
|72
|5014 yards
|69.6
|126
Scorecard for Steel/Iron
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/133
|365
|317
|218
|500
|351
|398
|166
|497
|419
|3231
|411
|572
|353
|194
|539
|433
|375
|173
|377
|3427
|6658
|White M: 70.9/130
|346
|306
|192
|489
|351
|374
|149
|471
|367
|3045
|378
|516
|335
|170
|511
|416
|351
|162
|353
|3192
|6237
|Yellow M: 68.8/127
|320
|289
|185
|475
|279
|365
|143
|466
|340
|2862
|362
|499
|319
|165
|486
|378
|328
|125
|341
|3003
|5865
|Blue W: 73.3/129
|281
|287
|177
|447
|270
|354
|137
|460
|316
|2729
|335
|456
|314
|159
|462
|367
|307
|117
|303
|2820
|5549
|Red W: 69.6/126
|237
|249
|148
|422
|225
|296
|112
|397
|297
|2383
|316
|436
|294
|154
|423
|328
|291
|94
|295
|2631
|5014
|Handicap
|12
|16
|6
|2
|14
|4
|18
|10
|8
|9
|1
|17
|13
|11
|3
|15
|5
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - CZK 700 - CZK 800
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout