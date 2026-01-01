Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Ropice Golf Course - Steel/Werková

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland/Links
Par 72
Length 6500 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6500 yards 72.2 132
White 72 6102 yards 70.2 130
Yellow 72 5768 yards 68.3 126
Blue (W) 72 5411 yards 72.6 128
Red (W) 72 4819 yards 68.3 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Steel/Werková
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.2/132 365 317 218 500 351 398 166 496 419 3230 342 173 393 393 522 332 194 394 527 3270 6500
White M: 70.2/130 346 306 192 489 351 374 149 471 367 3045 336 145 381 367 498 332 147 365 486 3057 6102
Yellow M: 68.3/126 320 289 185 475 279 365 143 466 340 2862 319 135 353 341 471 316 137 365 469 2906 5768
Blue W: 72.6/128 281 287 177 447 270 354 137 460 316 2729 284 126 343 341 417 290 137 339 405 2682 5411
Red W: 68.3/123 237 249 148 422 225 296 112 397 297 2383 259 118 316 314 395 245 114 294 381 2436 4819
Handicap 12 16 6 2 14 4 18 10 8 11 17 5 13 1 15 7 3 9
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - CZK 700 - CZK 800
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ropice GC: Driving range
Ropice Golf Course - Academy
Ropice, Moravia-Silesia
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Ropice Golf Course - Steel/Iron
Ropice, Moravia-Silesia
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ropice GC
Ropice Golf Course - Werková/Iron
Ropice, Moravia-Silesia
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lipiny Golf Resort
Lipiny Golf Resort - Championship Course
Karviná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lipiny Golf Resort
Lipiny Golf Resort - Public Course
Karviná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Ostravice
Golf Club Ostravice
Ostravice, Moravia-Silesia
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Prosper Golf Resort Celadna - New
Prosper Golf Resort Celadna - New Course
Čeladná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Prosper Golf Resort Celadna - Old
Prosper Golf Resort Celadna - Old Course
Čeladná, Moravia-Silesia
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Ostrava
Golf Club Ostrava
Ostrava, Moravia-Silesia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hukvaldy GC
Hukvaldy Golf Club
Hukvaldy, Moravia-Silesia
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Park Lhotka
Golf Park Lhotka
Lhotka, Olomouc
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Park GC TJ Mittal Ostrava
Park Golf Club TJ Mittal Ostrava
Šilheřovicích, Moravia-Silesia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me