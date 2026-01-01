Ropice Golf Course - Steel/Werková
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland/Links
Par 72
Length 6500 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6500 yards
|72.2
|132
|White
|72
|6102 yards
|70.2
|130
|Yellow
|72
|5768 yards
|68.3
|126
|Blue (W)
|72
|5411 yards
|72.6
|128
|Red (W)
|72
|4819 yards
|68.3
|123
Scorecard for Steel/Werková
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.2/132
|365
|317
|218
|500
|351
|398
|166
|496
|419
|3230
|342
|173
|393
|393
|522
|332
|194
|394
|527
|3270
|6500
|White M: 70.2/130
|346
|306
|192
|489
|351
|374
|149
|471
|367
|3045
|336
|145
|381
|367
|498
|332
|147
|365
|486
|3057
|6102
|Yellow M: 68.3/126
|320
|289
|185
|475
|279
|365
|143
|466
|340
|2862
|319
|135
|353
|341
|471
|316
|137
|365
|469
|2906
|5768
|Blue W: 72.6/128
|281
|287
|177
|447
|270
|354
|137
|460
|316
|2729
|284
|126
|343
|341
|417
|290
|137
|339
|405
|2682
|5411
|Red W: 68.3/123
|237
|249
|148
|422
|225
|296
|112
|397
|297
|2383
|259
|118
|316
|314
|395
|245
|114
|294
|381
|2436
|4819
|Handicap
|12
|16
|6
|2
|14
|4
|18
|10
|8
|11
|17
|5
|13
|1
|15
|7
|3
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - CZK 700 - CZK 800
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
