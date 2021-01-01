Home / Courses / Europe / Slovakia

Royal Valley Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 68
Length 4710 meters
Slope 124
Rating 65.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 68 4710 meters 65.7 124
Yellow (18-hole) 68 4296 meters 63.8 111
Yellow (18-hole) (W) 68 4296 meters 67.8 126
Blue (18-hole) 68 3918 meters 62.1 106
Blue (18-hole) (W) 68 3918 meters 65.0 119
Red (18-hole) (W) 68 3516 meters 63.2 109
Red (18-hole) 68 3516 meters 63.2 101

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Architect Jonathan Davison (2015)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 30
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

