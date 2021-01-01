Royal Valley Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 68
Length 4710 meters
Slope 124
Rating 65.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|68
|4710 meters
|65.7
|124
|Yellow (18-hole)
|68
|4296 meters
|63.8
|111
|Yellow (18-hole) (W)
|68
|4296 meters
|67.8
|126
|Blue (18-hole)
|68
|3918 meters
|62.1
|106
|Blue (18-hole) (W)
|68
|3918 meters
|65.0
|119
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|68
|3516 meters
|63.2
|109
|Red (18-hole)
|68
|3516 meters
|63.2
|101
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Architect Jonathan Davison (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 30
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout