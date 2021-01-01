Ahaus Golf & Country Club - West/North
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5292 meters
Slope 128
Rating 68.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|71
|5292 meters
|68.9
|128
|Red (W)
|71
|4737 meters
|70.8
|129
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Golf Season Year round
Architect Josef Pötter (2000)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 30
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Course Layout