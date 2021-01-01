Home / Courses / Europe / Germany / North Rhine-Westphalia

Ahaus Golf & Country Club - South/North

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 5504 meters
Slope 126
Rating 70.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 72 5504 meters 70.6 126
Red (W) 71 4864 meters 72.2 126

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Golf Season Year round
Architect Josef Pötter (2000)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 30
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ahaus GCC
Ahaus Golf & Country Club - West/South
Ahaus-Alstätte, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ahaus GCC
Ahaus Golf & Country Club - South/East
Ahaus-Alstätte, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ahaus GCC
Ahaus Golf & Country Club - East/West
Ahaus-Alstätte, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ahaus GCC
Ahaus Golf & Country Club - West/North
Ahaus-Alstätte, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ahaus GCC
Ahaus Golf & Country Club - East/North
Ahaus-Alstätte, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haaksbergse Het Langeloo GC
Haaksbergse Het Langeloo Golf Club
Haaksbergen, Overijssel
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Spielehof Golf
Spielehof Golf - Short Course
Boekelo, Overijssel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spielehof Golf
Spielehof Golf - Grobbe Course
Boekelo, Overijssel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Princess Wilhelmina GC: #1
Princess Wilhelmina Golf Club
Enschede, Overijssel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Winterswijk GCC
Winterswijk Golf & Country Club - Short Course
Winterswijk, Gelderland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Winterswijk GCC: #9
Winterswijk Golf & Country Club
Winterswijk, Gelderland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Driene GC
Driene Golf Club
Hengelo, Overijssel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Mid Pines Golf Course
Travel Offers
March Into Mid Pines
From $225
Tubac Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Featured Content
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
Bobby Jones GC - The Azalea: #6
Articles
12 big cities with exciting 9-hole golf courses
bandon-dunes-links-champ-winners.jpg
Articles
Two-person team golf tournaments heighten the experience at several top resorts and destinations
moundbuilders-a.jpg
Articles
State Supreme Court mulls the future of a golf course built around rare Native American earthworks
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me