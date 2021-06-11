Golf L'Entete
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Golf L'Entêté
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 33.0/102
|177
|374
|253
|146
|144
|382
|414
|501
|171
|2562
|2562
|White M: 31.7/99
|166
|363
|242
|123
|128
|370
|361
|489
|155
|2397
|2397
|Red W: 32.1/101
|161
|268
|199
|101
|113
|328
|277
|385
|109
|1941
|1941
|Handicap
|8
|3
|4
|6
|9
|1
|2
|5
|7
|Par
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|33
|33
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesInternet Access
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Golf Packages
FROM $157 (USD)
NIAGARA FALLS, CAN | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of two hotels and 3 rounds of golf at Legends on the Niagara Battlefield and Usher's Creek courses, and Whirlpool.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout