Golf L'Entete

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf L'Entêté
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 33.0/102 177 374 253 146 144 382 414 501 171 2562 2562
White M: 31.7/99 166 363 242 123 128 370 361 489 155 2397 2397
Red W: 32.1/101 161 268 199 101 113 328 277 385 109 1941 1941
Handicap 8 3 4 6 9 1 2 5 7
Par 3 4 4 3 3 4 4 5 3 33 33

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Internet Access

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Le Diamant GC
Le Diamant Golf Club
Sainte Monique, Quebec
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf Glendale - Ancestral
Club de Golf Glendale - Ancestral
Mirabel, Quebec
Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines - No. 1: #14
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines - No. 1
Mirabel, Quebec
Public
3.0
2
Write Review
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines - Executive
Mirabel, Quebec
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf Glendale - Elite
Club de Golf Glendale - Elite
Mirabel, Quebec
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines
Club de Golf les Quatre Domaines - No. 2
Mirabel, Quebec
Public
1.5833333333
3
Write Review
Golf Hillsdale
Golf Hillsdale - Woodside
Mirabel, Quebec
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Hillsdale
Golf Hillsdale - Laurentien
Mirabel, Quebec
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf Mirabel - Le Campagnard
Club de Golf Mirabel - Le Campagnard
Mirabel, Quebec
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Club de Golf Mirabel - Le Boise: #3
Club de Golf Mirabel - Le Boise
Mirabel, Quebec
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Club de Golf Blainvillier
Club de Golf Blainvillier - Le Royal
Blainville, Quebec
Private
4.5
2
Write Review
Club de Golf Bel-Air: #9
Club de Golf Bel-Air
Sainte Scholastique, Quebec
Semi-Private
3.3333333333
3
Write Review

