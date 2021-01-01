Home / Courses / USA / Missouri / Archie

Kira's Kingdom Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 69.2/117 465 330 100 265 125 220 310 345 475 2635 5742
Ladies W: 70.2/119 465 330 100 265 125 220 310 345 475 2635 5742
Handicap 5 9 18 15 16 14 10 8 2
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

