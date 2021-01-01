Kira's Kingdom Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kira's Kingdom Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 69.2/117
|465
|330
|100
|265
|125
|220
|310
|345
|475
|2635
|5742
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|465
|330
|100
|265
|125
|220
|310
|345
|475
|2635
|5742
|Handicap
|5
|9
|18
|15
|16
|14
|10
|8
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
