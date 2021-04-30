The Springview Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for The Springview Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 28.6/93
|275
|148
|275
|157
|130
|180
|245
|164
|112
|1686
|1686
|Ladies W: 29.7/94
|275
|148
|275
|157
|130
|180
|245
|164
|112
|1686
|1686
|Handicap
|8
|4
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout