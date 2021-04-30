Koura Bay Golf Resort
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 69
Length 5629 yards
Slope 111
Rating 66.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens (18-holes)
|69
|5629 yards
|66.2
|111
|Ladies (W) (18-holes)
|69
|5629 yards
|67.2
|113
Scorecard for Koura Bay Resort & Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 66.2/111
|324
|355
|388
|135
|363
|387
|170
|459
|140
|2721
|5629
|Ladies W: 67.2/113
|324
|355
|388
|135
|363
|387
|170
|459
|140
|2721
|5629
|Handicap
|15
|4
|10
|18
|6
|2
|12
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|34
|69
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout