Home / Courses / Oceania / New Zealand / Canterbury

Koura Bay Golf Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 69
Length 5629 yards
Slope 111
Rating 66.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens (18-holes) 69 5629 yards 66.2 111
Ladies (W) (18-holes) 69 5629 yards 67.2 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Koura Bay Resort & Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 66.2/111 324 355 388 135 363 387 170 459 140 2721 5629
Ladies W: 67.2/113 324 355 388 135 363 387 170 459 140 2721 5629
Handicap 15 4 10 18 6 2 12 16 8
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 3 34 69

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kaikoura GC
Kaikoura Golf Club
Kaikōura, Canterbury
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
lobster-shack-north-berwick-1
Articles
This lobster lunch is a Cool Golf Thing
Wild Horse Golf Club - hole 16
Articles
A soft spot for golf in the heartland
Kingsmill - River golf course - 18th
Articles
Ask GolfPass: Where to play near Williamsburg, Virginia
The Omni Grove Park Inn
Articles
The world's 20 best golf destinations that beat the heat
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me