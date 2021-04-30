Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Artitaya Golf & Resort - Eucalyptus Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3282 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3282 yards
Blue 36 3092 yards
White 36 2806 yards
Yellow 36 2636 yards
Red 36 2415 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Fairways Paspalam Grass
Greens Paspalam Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - THB 300 - THB 400
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

