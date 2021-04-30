Artitaya Golf & Resort - Eucalyptus Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3282 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3282 yards
|Blue
|36
|3092 yards
|White
|36
|2806 yards
|Yellow
|36
|2636 yards
|Red
|36
|2415 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Fairways Paspalam Grass
Greens Paspalam Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - THB 300 - THB 400
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout