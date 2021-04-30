Ray Castle Golf & Resort - Sejong/Ray Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7025 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7025 meters
|White
|72
|6670 meters
|Red
|72
|5338 meters
Scorecard for Sejong/Ray
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.9/133
|375
|624
|249
|466
|670
|405
|423
|203
|443
|3858
|424
|482
|551
|463
|227
|553
|460
|242
|420
|3822
|7680
|White M: 74.1/125
|346
|603
|230
|443
|654
|383
|408
|183
|421
|3671
|404
|465
|537
|420
|211
|525
|442
|227
|420
|3651
|7322
|Red W: 70.2/119
|295
|501
|156
|316
|566
|350
|337
|125
|350
|2996
|313
|383
|464
|332
|155
|427
|334
|152
|282
|2842
|5838
|Handicap
|17
|1
|5
|7
|3
|9
|13
|15
|11
|18
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|8
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
