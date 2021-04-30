Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / South Chungcheong Province

Ray Castle Golf & Resort - Ray/Castle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6747 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6747 meters
White 72 6393 meters
Red 72 5077 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ray/Castle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.1/125 424 482 551 463 227 553 460 242 420 3822 407 387 166 577 379 160 372 474 633 3555 7377
White M: 71.7/123 404 465 537 420 211 525 442 227 395 3626 386 375 151 563 357 133 350 445 606 3366 6992
Red W: 67.1/113 313 383 464 332 155 427 334 152 282 2842 297 227 109 540 273 97 292 344 529 2708 5550
Handicap 17 1 9 3 11 13 7 5 15 18 14 10 2 12 16 8 6 4
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 90000

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

