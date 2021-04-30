Jayuro Country Club - Tongil/Daehan Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6660 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6660 meters
|Blue
|72
|6347 meters
|White
|72
|5972 meters
|Gold
|72
|5328 meters
|Red
|72
|4603 meters
Scorecard for Tongil/Daehan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|540
|442
|189
|604
|465
|348
|224
|381
|417
|3610
|577
|401
|202
|349
|447
|184
|453
|584
|469
|3666
|7276
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|511
|417
|171
|581
|452
|348
|206
|366
|396
|3448
|562
|383
|186
|330
|428
|162
|424
|568
|454
|3497
|6945
|White M: 71.2/122
|481
|404
|154
|553
|425
|332
|191
|342
|370
|3252
|537
|369
|165
|313
|400
|142
|398
|546
|433
|3303
|6555
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|398
|339
|126
|490
|379
|285
|147
|295
|342
|2801
|480
|341
|140
|292
|364
|125
|373
|527
|383
|3025
|5826
|Red W: 67.1/113
|363
|277
|110
|456
|318
|277
|119
|224
|305
|2449
|394
|315
|113
|276
|335
|105
|325
|441
|282
|2586
|5035
|Handicap
|11
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|7
|5
|13
|14
|10
|12
|18
|2
|16
|8
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
