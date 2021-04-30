Jayuro Country Club - Daehan/Minguk Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6664 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6664 meters
|Blue
|72
|6343 meters
|White
|72
|5997 meters
|Gold
|72
|5384 meters
|Red
|72
|4710 meters
Scorecard for Daehan/Minguk
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.9/133
|577
|401
|202
|349
|447
|184
|453
|584
|469
|3666
|376
|535
|202
|440
|455
|437
|227
|503
|445
|3620
|7286
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|562
|383
|186
|330
|428
|162
|424
|568
|454
|3497
|358
|519
|188
|419
|423
|406
|207
|491
|430
|3441
|6938
|White M: 72.8/124
|537
|369
|165
|313
|400
|142
|398
|546
|433
|3303
|340
|493
|170
|393
|400
|390
|182
|471
|417
|3256
|6559
|Gold W: 71.2/121
|480
|341
|140
|292
|364
|125
|373
|527
|383
|3025
|317
|447
|145
|340
|340
|323
|159
|422
|370
|2863
|5888
|Red W: 68.1/115
|394
|315
|113
|276
|335
|105
|325
|441
|282
|2586
|267
|407
|124
|313
|301
|271
|142
|401
|341
|2567
|5153
|Handicap
|13
|9
|11
|17
|1
|15
|7
|5
|3
|12
|14
|16
|8
|10
|2
|6
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout