Jayuro Country Club - Minguk/Tongil Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6618 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6618 meters
Blue 72 6296 meters
White 72 5929 meters
Gold 72 5180 meters
Red 72 4587 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minguk/Tongil
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.9/133 376 535 202 440 455 437 227 503 445 3620 540 442 189 604 465 348 224 381 417 3610 7230
Blue M: 74.1/125 358 519 188 419 423 406 207 491 430 3441 511 417 171 581 452 348 206 366 396 3448 6889
White M: 72.8/125 340 493 170 393 400 390 182 471 417 3256 481 404 154 553 425 332 191 342 370 3252 6508
Gold W: 71.2/121 317 447 145 340 340 323 159 422 370 2863 398 339 126 490 379 285 147 295 342 2801 5664
Red W: 68.1/115 267 407 124 313 301 271 142 401 341 2567 363 277 110 456 318 277 119 224 305 2449 5016
Handicap 12 14 16 8 10 2 6 18 4 11 1 15 9 3 17 7 5 13
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 90000

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

