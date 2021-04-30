Jayuro Country Club - Minguk/Tongil Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6618 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6618 meters
|Blue
|72
|6296 meters
|White
|72
|5929 meters
|Gold
|72
|5180 meters
|Red
|72
|4587 meters
Scorecard for Minguk/Tongil
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.9/133
|376
|535
|202
|440
|455
|437
|227
|503
|445
|3620
|540
|442
|189
|604
|465
|348
|224
|381
|417
|3610
|7230
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|358
|519
|188
|419
|423
|406
|207
|491
|430
|3441
|511
|417
|171
|581
|452
|348
|206
|366
|396
|3448
|6889
|White M: 72.8/125
|340
|493
|170
|393
|400
|390
|182
|471
|417
|3256
|481
|404
|154
|553
|425
|332
|191
|342
|370
|3252
|6508
|Gold W: 71.2/121
|317
|447
|145
|340
|340
|323
|159
|422
|370
|2863
|398
|339
|126
|490
|379
|285
|147
|295
|342
|2801
|5664
|Red W: 68.1/115
|267
|407
|124
|313
|301
|271
|142
|401
|341
|2567
|363
|277
|110
|456
|318
|277
|119
|224
|305
|2449
|5016
|Handicap
|12
|14
|16
|8
|10
|2
|6
|18
|4
|11
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|7
|5
|13
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
