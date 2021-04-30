Yonago Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6364 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6364 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6057 yards
|70.0
|120
|White
|72
|5826 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5826 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5325 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yonago Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|465
|159
|380
|314
|292
|143
|463
|184
|553
|2953
|456
|142
|551
|183
|381
|482
|350
|430
|436
|3411
|6364
|Blue M: 70.0/120
|447
|146
|371
|300
|270
|132
|445
|172
|543
|2826
|435
|122
|538
|174
|365
|466
|322
|399
|410
|3231
|6057
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|430
|135
|360
|283
|260
|125
|430
|165
|534
|2722
|420
|111
|523
|165
|348
|458
|307
|382
|390
|3104
|5826
|Red W: 67.1/113
|390
|135
|341
|283
|260
|125
|430
|145
|500
|2609
|345
|96
|464
|153
|298
|458
|290
|336
|276
|2716
|5325
|Handicap
|14
|12
|2
|10
|16
|18
|8
|6
|4
|1
|15
|3
|11
|9
|13
|17
|5
|7
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Course Layout