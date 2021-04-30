Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Tottori

Yonago Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6364 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6364 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 6057 yards 70.0 120
White 72 5826 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5826 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5325 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yonago Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 465 159 380 314 292 143 463 184 553 2953 456 142 551 183 381 482 350 430 436 3411 6364
Blue M: 70.0/120 447 146 371 300 270 132 445 172 543 2826 435 122 538 174 365 466 322 399 410 3231 6057
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 430 135 360 283 260 125 430 165 534 2722 420 111 523 165 348 458 307 382 390 3104 5826
Red W: 67.1/113 390 135 341 283 260 125 430 145 500 2609 345 96 464 153 298 458 290 336 276 2716 5325
Handicap 14 12 2 10 16 18 8 6 4 1 15 3 11 9 13 17 5 7
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 36 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

