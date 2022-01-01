Green Park Daisen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6807 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6807 yards
|71.8
|123
|Regular
|72
|6315 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5512 yards
|71.2
|119
Scorecard for Green Park Oyama Daisen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|454
|398
|585
|188
|345
|415
|202
|534
|359
|3480
|375
|170
|421
|171
|410
|493
|350
|544
|393
|3327
|6807
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|426
|374
|519
|166
|326
|393
|189
|496
|329
|3218
|338
|150
|400
|140
|377
|471
|328
|518
|375
|3097
|6315
|Ladies W: 71.2/119
|357
|326
|449
|128
|290
|327
|139
|462
|295
|2773
|316
|128
|331
|117
|319
|452
|307
|444
|325
|2739
|5512
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|11
|17
|5
|7
|13
|15
|14
|16
|6
|12
|4
|8
|18
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 3,400 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout