Green Park Daisen Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6807 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6807 yards 71.8 123
Regular 72 6315 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5512 yards 71.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Park Oyama Daisen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 454 398 585 188 345 415 202 534 359 3480 375 170 421 171 410 493 350 544 393 3327 6807
Regular M: 70.7/121 426 374 519 166 326 393 189 496 329 3218 338 150 400 140 377 471 328 518 375 3097 6315
Ladies W: 71.2/119 357 326 449 128 290 327 139 462 295 2773 316 128 331 117 319 452 307 444 325 2739 5512
Handicap 3 9 1 11 17 5 7 13 15 14 16 6 12 4 8 18 2 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 3,400 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

