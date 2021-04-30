Forest Mitsuinomori Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6858 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6858 yards 71.5
Regular 72 6319 yards 69.1
Senior 72 6011 yards 67.9
Ladies 72 5293 yards 65.4

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Yatsugatake CC
Yatsugatake Country Club
Minamimaki, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saku Resort GC
Saku Resort Golf Club
Sakuho, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Wood GC - Sun Park Akeno
Lake Wood Golf Club - Sun Park Akeno Course
Akeno, Yamanashi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
CC Green Valley - Suzuran: #8
Country Club Green Valley - Suzuran Course
Nirasaki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
CC Green Valley
Country Club Green Valley - Birch Course
Nirasaki, Yamanashi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuienkaruizawa Nine Hand Red Club
O Sol Veil Karuizawa Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Wami Par 3 GC: Driving range
Wami Par 3 Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Magoe Golf Course
Magoe Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

