Forest Mitsuinomori Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6858 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6858 yards
|71.5
|Regular
|72
|6319 yards
|69.1
|Senior
|72
|6011 yards
|67.9
|Ladies
|72
|5293 yards
|65.4
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
