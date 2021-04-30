Yatsugatake Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6621 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6621 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6271 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6271 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Yatsugatake Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|407
|195
|374
|515
|387
|172
|401
|344
|508
|3303
|388
|506
|169
|374
|416
|432
|492
|138
|403
|3318
|6621
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|378
|177
|367
|491
|381
|148
|375
|332
|495
|3144
|370
|495
|155
|359
|400
|379
|473
|127
|369
|3127
|6271
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout