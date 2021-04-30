Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Yatsugatake Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6621 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6621 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6271 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6271 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yatsugatake Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 407 195 374 515 387 172 401 344 508 3303 388 506 169 374 416 432 492 138 403 3318 6621
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 378 177 367 491 381 148 375 332 495 3144 370 495 155 359 400 379 473 127 369 3127 6271
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 11 5 17 10 4 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

