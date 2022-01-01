Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Mitsuinomori Tateshina Golf Club - Karamatsu/Akamatsu Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 6950 yards 72.5 123
BT 72 6762 yards 72.1 122
RT 72 6362 yards 69.9 121
FT 72 5967 yards 68.1 117
LT 1 (W) 72 5833 yards 73.0 119
LT 2 (W) 72 5320 yards 69.8 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Karamatsu/Akamatsu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 72.5/123 519 375 159 315 427 178 353 523 353 3202 363 535 404 347 160 435 381 222 511 3358 6560
Back M: 72.1/121 509 358 159 315 427 164 341 523 307 3103 363 535 404 320 160 413 381 206 511 3293 6396
Regular M: 69.9/117 481 327 129 297 396 142 323 506 307 2908 337 491 384 312 135 413 334 148 477 3031 5939
Front M: 68.1/115 457 327 109 281 370 115 310 506 284 2759 337 442 353 300 130 378 269 120 466 2795 5554
Ladies 1 W: 73.0/117 457 327 109 281 370 115 310 506 284 2759 337 413 353 296 130 378 269 120 440 2736 5495
Ladies 2 W: 69.8/113 401 292 109 246 370 115 310 430 284 2557 292 413 353 296 130 282 269 120 440 2595 5152
Handicap 7 3 11 5 13 1 9 15 17 8 4 12 6 14 2 10 16 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

