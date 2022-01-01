Mitsuinomori Tateshina Golf Club - Karamatsu/Akamatsu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6950 yards
|72.5
|123
|BT
|72
|6762 yards
|72.1
|122
|RT
|72
|6362 yards
|69.9
|121
|FT
|72
|5967 yards
|68.1
|117
|LT 1 (W)
|72
|5833 yards
|73.0
|119
|LT 2 (W)
|72
|5320 yards
|69.8
|113
Scorecard for Karamatsu/Akamatsu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 72.5/123
|519
|375
|159
|315
|427
|178
|353
|523
|353
|3202
|363
|535
|404
|347
|160
|435
|381
|222
|511
|3358
|6560
|Back M: 72.1/121
|509
|358
|159
|315
|427
|164
|341
|523
|307
|3103
|363
|535
|404
|320
|160
|413
|381
|206
|511
|3293
|6396
|Regular M: 69.9/117
|481
|327
|129
|297
|396
|142
|323
|506
|307
|2908
|337
|491
|384
|312
|135
|413
|334
|148
|477
|3031
|5939
|Front M: 68.1/115
|457
|327
|109
|281
|370
|115
|310
|506
|284
|2759
|337
|442
|353
|300
|130
|378
|269
|120
|466
|2795
|5554
|Ladies 1 W: 73.0/117
|457
|327
|109
|281
|370
|115
|310
|506
|284
|2759
|337
|413
|353
|296
|130
|378
|269
|120
|440
|2736
|5495
|Ladies 2 W: 69.8/113
|401
|292
|109
|246
|370
|115
|310
|430
|284
|2557
|292
|413
|353
|296
|130
|282
|269
|120
|440
|2595
|5152
|Handicap
|7
|3
|11
|5
|13
|1
|9
|15
|17
|8
|4
|12
|6
|14
|2
|10
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout