Tuan Chau Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7338 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7338 yards
|Red
|72
|5220 yards
Scorecard for Tuan Chau Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tiger M: 74.9/131
|437
|413
|197
|518
|318
|555
|421
|190
|436
|3485
|472
|195
|711
|185
|308
|438
|461
|596
|438
|3804
|7289
|Alligator M: 73.1/123
|413
|387
|180
|487
|306
|530
|383
|187
|433
|3306
|448
|176
|663
|175
|289
|388
|442
|565
|408
|3554
|6860
|Bear M: 70.7/121
|387
|360
|160
|472
|281
|500
|361
|158
|365
|3044
|418
|161
|622
|160
|277
|365
|395
|541
|383
|3322
|6366
|Diamond W: 70.2/119
|325
|265
|135
|395
|254
|413
|311
|133
|373
|2604
|366
|113
|558
|114
|258
|315
|371
|510
|365
|2970
|5574
|Handicap
|4
|11
|16
|8
|18
|15
|7
|13
|9
|3
|6
|2
|12
|17
|14
|1
|10
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $50
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
