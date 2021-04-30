Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Tuan Chau Golf Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7338 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7338 yards
Red 72 5220 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tuan Chau Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tiger M: 74.9/131 437 413 197 518 318 555 421 190 436 3485 472 195 711 185 308 438 461 596 438 3804 7289
Alligator M: 73.1/123 413 387 180 487 306 530 383 187 433 3306 448 176 663 175 289 388 442 565 408 3554 6860
Bear M: 70.7/121 387 360 160 472 281 500 361 158 365 3044 418 161 622 160 277 365 395 541 383 3322 6366
Diamond W: 70.2/119 325 265 135 395 254 413 311 133 373 2604 366 113 558 114 258 315 371 510 365 2970 5574
Handicap 4 11 16 8 18 15 7 13 9 3 6 2 12 17 14 1 10 5
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $50
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming

Nearby Courses
FLC Ha Long Bay GC & Luxury Resort
FLC Ha Long Bay Golf Club & Luxury Resort
Ha Long, Quảng Ninh
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong
Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong - Lakeside Course
đảo Vũ Yên, Hải Phòng
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong
Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong - Marshland Course
đảo Vũ Yên, Hải Phòng
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Song Gia Resort Complex GCC
Song Gia Resort Complex Golf & Country Club - River/Ocean Course
Luu Kiem, Hai Phong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
BRG Ruby Tree Golf Resort
BRG Ruby Tree Golf Resort
Do Son, Hai Phong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Song Gia Resort Complex GCC
Song Gia Resort Complex Golf & Country Club - Hills Course
Luu Kiem, Hai Phong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

