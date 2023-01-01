Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Dragon Golf Links

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7224 yards
Slope 134
Rating 75.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7224 yards 75.0 134
Blue 72 6518 yards
White 72 5954 yards 71.3 122
Red (W) 72 5261 yards 70.0 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dragon Golf Links
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.0/134 376 366 232 594 319 418 576 209 450 3540 432 400 139 618 374 493 205 460 593 3714 7254
Blue M: 73.0/130 347 343 208 570 302 395 548 199 410 3322 395 378 123 594 353 469 189 440 555 3496 6818
White M: 69.1/122 W: 71.3/125 300 301 170 508 273 327 464 160 361 2864 354 309 103 552 288 436 171 387 490 3090 5954
Red W: 70.0/123 253 240 148 478 197 294 430 141 321 2502 301 262 87 486 251 402 150 360 460 2759 5261
Handicap 15 13 5 7 17 1 9 11 3 6 10 18 8 16 2 14 4 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Jacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

