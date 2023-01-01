Dragon Golf Links
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7224 yards
Slope 134
Rating 75.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7224 yards
|75.0
|134
|Blue
|72
|6518 yards
|White
|72
|5954 yards
|71.3
|122
|Red (W)
|72
|5261 yards
|70.0
|123
Scorecard for Dragon Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.0/134
|376
|366
|232
|594
|319
|418
|576
|209
|450
|3540
|432
|400
|139
|618
|374
|493
|205
|460
|593
|3714
|7254
|Blue M: 73.0/130
|347
|343
|208
|570
|302
|395
|548
|199
|410
|3322
|395
|378
|123
|594
|353
|469
|189
|440
|555
|3496
|6818
|White M: 69.1/122 W: 71.3/125
|300
|301
|170
|508
|273
|327
|464
|160
|361
|2864
|354
|309
|103
|552
|288
|436
|171
|387
|490
|3090
|5954
|Red W: 70.0/123
|253
|240
|148
|478
|197
|294
|430
|141
|321
|2502
|301
|262
|87
|486
|251
|402
|150
|360
|460
|2759
|5261
|Handicap
|15
|13
|5
|7
|17
|1
|9
|11
|3
|6
|10
|18
|8
|16
|2
|14
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Jacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout