Cedar Hills Golf Club - Short Course

0
About

Holes 6
Type Public/Municipal
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Kentucky Blue & Rye Mix
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect John Fought (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Discover, Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Denim Allowed

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Beverage Carts

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Cedar Hills GC
Cedar Hills Golf Club
Cedar Hills, Utah
Public/Municipal
4.7352941176
4
Write Review
Alpine CC: #17
Alpine Country Club
Highland, Utah
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Fox Hollow GC
Fox Hollow Golf Course
American Fork, Utah
Public
4.8571428571
5
Write Review
South Mountain GC
South Mountain Golf Club
Draper, Utah
Public
4.8529411765
4
Write Review
Thanksgiving Point GC
View Tee Times
Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
Lehi, Utah
Public
4.6651235294
31
Write Review
Hidden Valley CC
Hidden Valley Country Club - Mountain/Valley
Sandy, Utah
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidden Valley CC
Hidden Valley Country Club - Lakes/Valley
Sandy, Utah
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidden Valley CC
Hidden Valley Country Club - Lakes/Mountain
Sandy, Utah
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Links At Sleepy Ridge: Clubhouse
The Links At Sleepy Ridge
Orem, Utah
Public
3.9560571429
43
Write Review
TalonsCove GC: Clubhouse
TalonsCove At Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, Utah
Public
4.3389411765
24
Write Review
Riverbend GC: #8
Riverbend Golf Course
Riverton, Utah
Municipal
4.0
1
Write Review
The Ranches GC
The Ranches Golf Club
Eagle Mountain, Utah
Public
3.2411764706
49
Write Review

