Cedar Hills Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public/Municipal
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Kentucky Blue & Rye Mix
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect John Fought (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Discover, Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Denim Allowed
Food & BeverageSnacks, Beverage Carts
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Lehi, Utah
Public
4.6651235294
31
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout