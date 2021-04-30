Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Onuma Lake Golf Club - Konuma/Komagatake Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7011 yards 71.5 131
White 72 6512 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 5218 yards
Scorecard for Konuma - Komagatake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 430 186 414 550 170 385 435 407 634 3611 588 186 380 384 442 410 490 170 350 3400 7011
Regular M: 73.1/123 410 170 396 528 150 340 392 385 600 3371 564 162 347 344 387 390 471 150 326 3141 6512
Ladies W: 70.2/119 366 155 364 445 108 311 374 355 570 3048 510 139 319 289 300 370 431 134 314 2806 5854
Handicap 2 6 4 10 12 8 14 16 18 11 9 13 5 3 7 1 15 17
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

