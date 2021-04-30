Onuma Lake Golf Club - Konuma/Komagatake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7011 yards
|71.5
|131
|White
|72
|6512 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5218 yards
Scorecard for Konuma - Komagatake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|430
|186
|414
|550
|170
|385
|435
|407
|634
|3611
|588
|186
|380
|384
|442
|410
|490
|170
|350
|3400
|7011
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|410
|170
|396
|528
|150
|340
|392
|385
|600
|3371
|564
|162
|347
|344
|387
|390
|471
|150
|326
|3141
|6512
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|366
|155
|364
|445
|108
|311
|374
|355
|570
|3048
|510
|139
|319
|289
|300
|370
|431
|134
|314
|2806
|5854
|Handicap
|2
|6
|4
|10
|12
|8
|14
|16
|18
|11
|9
|13
|5
|3
|7
|1
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
