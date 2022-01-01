Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Shikabe Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6720 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6720 yards 72.3 123
Back (W) 72 6720 yards 79.3
Regular 72 6250 yards 70.4 121
Regular (W) 72 6250 yards 76.7
Ladies 72 5533 yards 67.3
Ladies (W) 72 5533 yards 72.9 119
Scorecard for Shikabe Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 441 499 188 385 178 331 372 445 487 3326 337 509 400 210 466 554 381 172 365 3394 6720
Regular M: 70.7/121 424 477 168 367 137 299 304 372 471 3019 330 487 374 199 437 538 360 156 350 3231 6250
Ladies W: 70.2/119 405 430 150 300 130 290 268 365 411 2749 307 420 352 171 357 440 265 152 320 2784 5533
Handicap 2 10 12 4 16 14 18 8 6 15 11 7 5 1 3 9 13 17
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Onuma Lake GC - Komagatake: #7
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Onuma/Komagatake Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Onuma Lake GC - Onuma: #4
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Onuma/Konuma Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Onuma Lake GC - Komagatake: #1
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Konuma/Komagatake Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hokkaido CC
Hokkaido Country Club Prince Course
Nanae, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Hokkaido CC
Hokkaido Country Club Onuma Course
Nanae, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Hakodate Baycoast CC
Hakodate Baycoast Country Club
Hokuto, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
