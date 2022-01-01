Shikabe Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6720 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6720 yards
|72.3
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6720 yards
|79.3
|Regular
|72
|6250 yards
|70.4
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6250 yards
|76.7
|Ladies
|72
|5533 yards
|67.3
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5533 yards
|72.9
|119
Scorecard for Shikabe Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|441
|499
|188
|385
|178
|331
|372
|445
|487
|3326
|337
|509
|400
|210
|466
|554
|381
|172
|365
|3394
|6720
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|424
|477
|168
|367
|137
|299
|304
|372
|471
|3019
|330
|487
|374
|199
|437
|538
|360
|156
|350
|3231
|6250
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|405
|430
|150
|300
|130
|290
|268
|365
|411
|2749
|307
|420
|352
|171
|357
|440
|265
|152
|320
|2784
|5533
|Handicap
|2
|10
|12
|4
|16
|14
|18
|8
|6
|15
|11
|7
|5
|1
|3
|9
|13
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
