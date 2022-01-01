Hakodate Park Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6537 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6537 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6227 yards
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|327
|489
|182
|353
|558
|182
|368
|325
|349
|3133
|503
|360
|163
|379
|475
|658
|176
|347
|343
|3404
|6537
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|306
|465
|175
|337
|543
|175
|333
|300
|306
|2940
|493
|348
|151
|370
|448
|646
|163
|310
|328
|3257
|6197
|Handicap
|9
|5
|3
|17
|1
|11
|13
|15
|7
|12
|14
|16
|10
|2
|4
|6
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, UFJ, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
