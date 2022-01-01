Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hakodate Park Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6537 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6537 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6227 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 327 489 182 353 558 182 368 325 349 3133 503 360 163 379 475 658 176 347 343 3404 6537
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 306 465 175 337 543 175 333 300 306 2940 493 348 151 370 448 646 163 310 328 3257 6197
Handicap 9 5 3 17 1 11 13 15 7 12 14 16 10 2 4 6 8 18
Par 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, UFJ, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Hakodate Seaside CC
Hakodate Seaside Country Club
Hakodate, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Hakodate Baycoast CC
Hakodate Baycoast Country Club
Hokuto, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hokkaido CC
Hokkaido Country Club Prince Course
Nanae, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Hokkaido CC
Hokkaido Country Club Onuma Course
Nanae, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Onuma Lake GC - Onuma: #4
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Onuma/Konuma Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Onuma Lake GC - Komagatake: #7
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Onuma/Komagatake Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Onuma Lake GC - Komagatake: #1
Onuma Lake Golf Club - Konuma/Komagatake Course
Mori, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shikabe CC
Shikabe Country Club
Shikabe, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
