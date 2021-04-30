Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Yamagata Minami Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6805 yards 72.1
White 72 6144 yards
Red (W) 72 5084 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamagata Minami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 518 363 389 176 374 374 561 168 399 3322 393 552 212 382 406 625 390 186 379 3525 6847
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 485 345 362 144 348 345 524 152 380 3085 372 509 183 353 376 591 370 164 349 3267 6352
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Please wear a shirt with a collar and sleeves. High socks are free when wearing shorts.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

