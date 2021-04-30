Yamagata Minami Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6805 yards
|72.1
|White
|72
|6144 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|5084 yards
Scorecard for Yamagata Minami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|518
|363
|389
|176
|374
|374
|561
|168
|399
|3322
|393
|552
|212
|382
|406
|625
|390
|186
|379
|3525
|6847
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|485
|345
|362
|144
|348
|345
|524
|152
|380
|3085
|372
|509
|183
|353
|376
|591
|370
|164
|349
|3267
|6352
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Please wear a shirt with a collar and sleeves. High socks are free when wearing shorts.
