Yamagata Golf Club
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6880 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6034 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5027 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yamagata Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|548
|213
|383
|331
|419
|363
|520
|397
|180
|3354
|517
|206
|474
|390
|421
|489
|398
|204
|427
|3526
|6880
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|494
|176
|315
|298
|376
|323
|479
|351
|141
|2953
|484
|165
|398
|356
|373
|418
|357
|150
|380
|3081
|6034
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|440
|141
|266
|256
|299
|267
|408
|288
|105
|2470
|451
|116
|348
|289
|304
|361
|289
|78
|321
|2557
|5027
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout